American Airlines follows Southwest in pulling 737 MAX until early March

FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles lands at Reagan National Airport shortly after an announcement was made by the FAA that the planes were being grounded by the United States in Washington, U.S. March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said on Friday it is extending cancellations of Boeing Co 737 MAX flights through March 4, 2020, mirroring an earlier announcement by Southwest Airlines.

American had previously canceled about 140 flights a day through Jan. 15 and now expects a return to service on March 5.

Southwest said on Friday it would remove Boeing 737 MAX jets from its schedule until March 6, 2020, just shy of the one-year anniversary of an Ethiopian Airlines crash of the jet that led to a worldwide grounding.