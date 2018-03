SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co(BA.N) is studying its options for further increases in production of its medium-haul 737 jet, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Kevin McAllister said on Tuesday.

The logo of Boeing (BA) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

“This airplane is in demand, so we are always studying our options,” McAllister told reporters when asked at a 737 delivery ceremony whether Boeing was considering an increase in 737 output.