FILE PHOTO: Employees walk past a Boeing 737 Max aircraft at Boeing's 737 Max production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S. December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The chief executive of aircraft leasing giant Aercap (AER.N), which has 100 737 MAX jets on order from Boeing (BA.N), on Wednesday said his airline customers remained confident in the grounded aircraft and there was no alternative.

Aengus Kelly told Reuters all lenders he works with remain willing to lend against MAX jets, but added that some may demand lower loan-to-value ratios than they would against rival Airbus jets.