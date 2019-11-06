Boeing CEO says he will forgo 'tens of millions of dollars' in compensation

FILE PHOTO: Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg testifies before a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said Wednesday he will forgo “tens of millions of dollars” in compensation after asking board to waive bonuses on Saturday.

Boeing chairman Dave Calhoun said Tuesday Muilenburg had asked not to receive any bonuses for 2019 or equity grants and not to receive any new equity grants until the 737 MAX has returned to service in its entirety, which might not happen until early 2021. Muilenburg also said he plans to make significant donations to a fund to help the families of the 346 people killed in two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

“It’s not about my money,” Muilenburg said at The New York Times DealBook Conference.