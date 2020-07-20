Lawmakers seek FAA employee survey records after Boeing 737 MAX crashes

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737-7 Max aircraft lands at north side of Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S., after completing a flight testing to be re-certified, June 29, 2020 in this still image obtained from a video.. The Museum Of Flight via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A U.S. House Committee on Monday asked the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to disclose details of an employee survey about the agency’s safety culture after two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes killed 346 people and raised questions about the agency’s actions.

Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Representative Rick Larsen, wrote FAA Administrator Steve Dickson about a survey that included the FAA’s Organization Designation Authorization program that delegates some new airplane certification tasks to Boeing employees.

“It is essential that FAA officials have the authority, resources, willingness and support from FAA’s senior management to thoroughly and aggressively manage the ODA program,” the letter seen by Reuters said. An FAA spokesman said the agency would respond to the lawmakers.