Transparency needed to restore trust after 737 MAX crashes: FAA chief

FILE PHOTO: Boeing 737 Max aircraft are parked in a parking lot at Boeing Field in this aerial photo over Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

(Reuters) - U.S. FAA chief Steve Dickson will tell a Senate committee at a hearing on Wednesday that transparency is key to restoring public trust in the agency and planemaker Boeing Co in the wake of fatal 737 MAX crashes, according to a copy of his written testimony seen by Reuters.

Dickson will also tell lawmakers that the air transportation system remains safe despite COVID-19 health challenges, written testimony shows.