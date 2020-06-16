Business News
June 16, 2020 / 11:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Transparency needed to restore trust after 737 MAX crashes: FAA chief

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Boeing 737 Max aircraft are parked in a parking lot at Boeing Field in this aerial photo over Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

(Reuters) - U.S. FAA chief Steve Dickson will tell a Senate committee at a hearing on Wednesday that transparency is key to restoring public trust in the agency and planemaker Boeing Co in the wake of fatal 737 MAX crashes, according to a copy of his written testimony seen by Reuters.

Dickson will also tell lawmakers that the air transportation system remains safe despite COVID-19 health challenges, written testimony shows.

Reporting by David Shepardson in Truro, Massachusetts, Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle

