Airbus flies to record highs after latest Boeing blow

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A350 takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus’ (AIR.PA) shares rose to record highs on Wednesday, after its U.S. arch rival Boeing (BA.N) warned of new issues with the Boeing 737 MAX plane.

Airbus was up by 1.7% at 138.78 euros by 0940 GMT, the top performer on France's benchmark CAC-40 index .FCHI.

Late on Tuesday, Boeing said it did not expect to win approval for the return of the 737 MAX to service until mid-year due to further potential developments in the certification process and regulatory scrutiny on its flight control system.

(GRAPHIC - Airbus vs Boeing: here)