January 22, 2020 / 7:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Boeing CEO says taking fresh look at potential mid-market aircraft

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) is taking a fresh look at a potential new mid-market aircraft, Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said on Wednesday, putting the brakes on a project that became overshadowed by the fallout of the 737 MAX.

“Since the first clean sheet of paper was taken to it, things have changed a bit,” Calhoun told journalists in reference to the plane, codenamed NMA.

Separately, a Boeing spokesman said Calhoun had asked for a new market study on what kind of aircraft was needed in a new competitive playing field.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Tim Hepher

