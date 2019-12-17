Business News
December 17, 2019 / 8:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Airbus shares rise after latest Boeing 737 MAX blow, Safran down

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in European aerospace group Airbus rose on Tuesday, after archrival Boeing said it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January.

Airbus shares were up 1.6% in early trading while those in French aerospace company Safran, a supplier to Boeing, were down 2.1%.

On Monday, Boeing said it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, as the fallout from two fatal crashes of the grounded aircraft drags on into 2020.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below