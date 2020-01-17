Boeing says it is addressing new 737 MAX software issue discovered in technical review

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 Max aircraft is seen parked in a storage area at the company's production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S. January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Friday it is addressing a new software issue discovered during a technical review of the proposed update to the grounded Boeing 737 MAX in Iowa last weekend.

“We are making necessary updates,” Boeing said. Officials said the issue relates to a software power-up monitoring function that verifies some system monitors are operating correctly. One of the monitors was not being initiated correctly, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately comment.