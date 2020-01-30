Spirit Aero to restart production of 737 MAX parts
FILE PHOTO: Airplane fuselages bound for Boeing's 737 Max production facility await shipment on rail sidings at their top supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, in Wichita, Kansas, U.S. December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
(Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems (SPR.N) said on Thursday it would gradually restart production of parts for Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 737 MAX jets and deliver 216 shipsets in 2020.
