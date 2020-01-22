United says does not expect to fly the 737 MAX this summer

FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) does not expect to fly the Boeing 737 MAX this summer, President Scott Kirby said on Wednesday, following news from Boeing Co (BA.N) that it does not expect to win approval for the MAX to fly again until mid-year.

“At this point, we’re assessing the impact of the schedule, but we do not anticipate flying the MAX this summer,” Kirby said on an earnings call with analysts.

United and other U.S. airlines that operate the 737 MAX had been scheduling flights on the aircraft in June, based on assumptions that the aircraft could receive regulatory approval in the first quarter.