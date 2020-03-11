FAA chief confirms agency did not approve Boeing wiring bundles proposal

FILE PHOTO: Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson confirmed Wednesday the agency has rejected Boeing Co’s (BA.N) proposal to leave wiring bundles in place on the grounded 737 MAX.

Last month, Boeing told the FAA it did not believe it needs to separate or move wiring bundles on its grounded 737 MAX jetliner that regulators have warned could short circuit with catastrophic consequences. Dickson told reporters after a hearing on Capitol Hill that the agency has “not approved” the Boeing proposal and the next step is up to Boeing. Reuters and other news outlets reported the decision on Sunday citing sources.