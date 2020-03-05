Boeing 737 MAX certification flight could come within 'a few weeks': FAA administrator

FILE PHOTO: Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Stephen Dickson testifies before a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on "The Boeing 737 MAX: Examining the Federal Aviation Administration's Oversight of the Aircraft's Certification." at the Rayburn House office building in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson said on Thursday he thinks a certification test flight for the Boeing 737 MAX - a key milestone for the return of the grounded plane - could come soon.

“We’re working though the last few software review and documentation issues and then I think within a matter of a few weeks we should be seeing a certification flight,” Dickson said at a Washington aviation conference.

Reuters has previously reported that a certification flight is not expected until April and officials said that is still the case.

The 737 MAX has been grounded for almost a year after two fatal crashes killed 346 people in five months.