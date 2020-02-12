Boeing sees at least two years before 737 MAX production rate reaches pre-grounding target

Greg Smith, Boeing CFO, is seen during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 17 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said on Wednesday that it will take at least a couple of years before 737 MAX production rate can reach the 57 units per month that the company was targeting before the airplane was grounded last year.

Speaking at an investor conference, Smith said the production rate will depend largely on supplier inventory and noted that discussions on the supply chain are “front and center” of daily company calls on the 737 MAX.

Returning the aircraft safely to service following two fatal crashes is the “single biggest” cash driver for the planemaker, Smith said.