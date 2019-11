FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson -/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson said the path to ungrounding Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 737 MAX is “not guided by a calendar or schedule,” according to a Nov. 14 memo reviewed by Reuters.

The memo to Ali Bahrami, a top FAA safety official, said Bahrami’s team should take “whatever time is needed” to do the work and noted that the FAA “fully controls the approval process.”