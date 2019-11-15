FAA administrator tells team to 'take whatever time needed' on 737 MAX: memo

FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson -/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Aviation Administrator Steve Dickson told his team to “take whatever time is needed” in their review of Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 737 MAX, reiterating that the path to approval is “not guided by a calendar or schedule,” according to a Nov. 14 memo reviewed by Reuters.

The memo was sent to Ali Bahrami, a top FAA safety official, and follows a statement by Boeing on Monday saying that the FAA could approve in December fixes to software that played a role in two fatal crashes of the 737 MAX.

In a video posted on YouTube on Friday, Dickson said: “I am not gonna sign off on this aircraft until I fly it myself and I am satisfied that I would put my own family on it without a second thought.”

The 737 MAX has been grounded worldwide since March.

Addressing FAA employees, Dickson said “the only driving force is safety. As I’ve said to all of you, I support what you are doing to scrutinize this aircraft very carefully. And I’ll support the time that you need to conduct a thorough, deliberate process for a safe return to service.”