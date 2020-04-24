Boeing plans to cut 787 Dreamliner output, jobs: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner sits on the tarmac before a delivery ceremony to Singapore Airlines at the Boeing South Carolina Plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, United States March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) is planning to cut 787 Dreamliner output by about half and announce job cuts in its first-quarter earnings report, Bloomberg news reported here on Thursday.

Details of the production changes for Boeing’s commercial lineup are still being finalized and will determine the number of jobs to be removed through layoffs and buyouts, the report added.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.