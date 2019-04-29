Boeing says making progress to certify grounded MAX jets with software fix

FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Monday it was making steady progress to certify its grounded 737 MAX jets with a software update and completed a final flight test prior to the certification flight.

“Test pilots have made 146 737 MAX flights totaling roughly 246 hours of air time with the updated software, and nearly 90 percent of our 50-plus MAX operators around the globe have experienced the software update themselves during one of our simulator sessions,” Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said.

Muilenburg will face shareholders on Monday for the first time since two fatal crashes that led to the 737 MAX’s grounding worldwide and triggered investigations, lawsuits and a sharp loss in share value.