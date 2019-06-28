Air France and KLM to swap Boeing and Airbus orders in efficiency drive

FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans the windshield of an Air France-KLM plane at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in Roissy, France, June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) said its separate Air France and KLM airline units would be swapping over some remaining orders from Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA), in a move which Air France KLM said would help its fleet run more efficiently.

The swap means that in the 2021-2023 timeframe, the six remaining Boeing 787 ordered for Air France will be transferred to KLM, and the current 7 Airbus A350-900s on order for KLM will be transferred to Air France.

“This is the first step toward harmonizing and simplifying the Air France-KLM Group fleet at its two major airlines,” said Air France KLM CEO Benjamin Smith.