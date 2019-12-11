FAA probing Boeing 737 production issues as Congress raises concerns

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Stephen Dickson testifies before a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on "The Boeing 737 MAX: Examining the Federal Aviation Administration's Oversight of the Aircraft's Certification." at the Rayburn House office building in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday it has an ongoing investigation into reported production problems involving the Boeing 737 after a former employee reported extensive issues.

Under questioning from lawmakers at a U.S. House hearing, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson confirmed the agency is reviewing issues. “We are looking into those problems and we will continue to do so,” Dickson said. Another FAA official, Earl Lawrence, said the agency has interviewed employees at Boeing and reviewed 737 quality and production records. A former Boeing employee, Ed Pierson, raised a series of concerns about production problems and is set to testify later on Wednesday before the committee.