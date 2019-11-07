Democrats question FAA decisions on two Boeing safety issues

FILE PHOTO: Representative Peter DeFazio (D-OR) speaks during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Aviation Subcommittee hearing on "State of Aviation Safety" in the aftermath of two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes since October, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Democratic U.S. House lawmakers said on Thursday the Federal Aviation Administration overruled agency technical specialists on two Boeing Co safety issues involving the 737 MAX rudder cable and lightning protection for the 787 Dreamliner that it said could be “potentially catastrophic.”

Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Rick Larsen, who chairs the aviation subcommittee, said in a letter that FAA management ultimately overruled after Boeing objected and “raise questions about how the agency weighs the validity of safety issues raised by its own experts.”