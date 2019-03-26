Southwest 737 MAX 8 passenger-less flight lands safely after declaring emergency: FAA

FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is pictured in front of United Airlines planes, including Boeing 737 MAX 9 models, at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

(Reuters) - A Southwest Airlines Co Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft without passengers and of the type that was grounded two weeks ago, landed safely on Tuesday after declaring an emergency over an engine-related problem leaving Orlando International Airport in Florida, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane was headed to Victorville, California for repositioning but returned safely to Orlando at about 2:50 p.m. (1850 GMT).

The FAA grounded the 737 MAX following two fatal crashes since October but has allowed airlines to conduct flights without passengers to move planes to other airports. A Boeing spokesman said it the company was “aware of the incident and supporting our customer.” Southwest did not immediately comment.