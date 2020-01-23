January 23, 2020 / 11:15 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago
Boeing reschedules 777X plane's first test flight to Friday
FILE PHOTO: A white 777X is pictured at Boeing's Everett facility after it was announced that their 777X model will make its first test flight later in the week in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said its 777X airplane’s first test flight would take place on Friday, after bad weather delayed the flight scheduled for Thursday.
Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel