FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 29, 2018 / 9:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bell-Boeing joint venture wins $4.2 billion U.S. defense contract - Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A joint venture of Boeing Co (BA.N) and Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc (TXT.N), has been awarded a $4.2 billion modification to a previously awarded contract for V-22 tiltrotor aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.

A Boeing logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The contract provides for the manufacture and delivery of 39 CMV-22B aircraft for the Navy, 34 MV-22B aircraft for the Marine Corps; one CV-22B for the Air Force; and four MV-22B aircraft for the government of Japan, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.