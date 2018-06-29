Bell-Boeing joint venture wins $4.2 billion U.S. defense contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A joint venture of Boeing Co (BA.N) and Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc (TXT.N), has been awarded a $4.2 billion modification to a previously awarded contract for V-22 tiltrotor aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The contract provides for the manufacture and delivery of 39 CMV-22B aircraft for the Navy, 34 MV-22B aircraft for the Marine Corps; one CV-22B for the Air Force; and four MV-22B aircraft for the government of Japan, the statement said.