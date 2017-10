NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday that a steep import duty proposed by the United States on Bombardier Inc’s CSeries aircraft shows that the Canadian company received “massive illegal subsidies.”

The statement from the world’s largest plane maker came after the U.S. Commerce Department announced a preliminary 219.63 percent countervailing duty on the CSeries, which Boeing said allowed Bombardier “to dump its product into the U.S.”