UK must stand up to U.S. over Bombardier trade ruling: opposition party leader

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - Britain must stand up to the United States to protect jobs at manufacturer Bombardier (BBDb.TO), the leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn will say on Wednesday after a U.S. decision to slap heavy duties on the firm’s planes.

“If the special relationship means anything, it must mean that we can say to Washington: that way is the wrong way,” Corbyn was due to say, according to a text of his speech at Labour’s annual conference.

“That’s clearly what’s needed in the case of Bombardier where thousands of jobs are now at stake.”