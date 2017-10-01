FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain will fight its corner in Boeing-Bombardier standoff: minister
October 1, 2017

Britain will fight its corner in Boeing-Bombardier standoff: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Liam Fox, Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade, arrives at a cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Britain will fight its corner in the damaging dispute between U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) and Canadian rival Bombardier (BBDb.TO), its trade minister said on Sunday, adding that “protectionism always ends badly”.

The U.S. Department of Commerce last week imposed a 220-percent duty on Bombardier’s CSeries jets, whose wings are made at a plant in Belfast, following a complaint by Boeing, which accuses Canada of unfairly subsidizing Bombardier.

The trade minister, Liam Fox, told the Conservative Party’s annual conference that the two companies must find a resolution.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Kate Holton; Editing by Dale Hudson

