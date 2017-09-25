UK and Ireland concerned about impact of Boeing-Bombardier dispute on Northern Ireland

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and Ireland are concerned about the impact of a dispute between Boeing Co (BA.N) and Canadian rival Bombardier (BBDb.TO) on jobs in Northern Ireland, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to Downing Street in London, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

May spoke about the issue with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at a meeting in London at which Brexit was discussed, May’s spokeswoman said.

“They also spoke about the ongoing trade dispute between Boeing and Bombardier and their shared concern about the impact this could have on jobs and livelihoods in Northern Ireland,” she said.