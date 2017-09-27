FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Business Secretary confident will be able to have Bombardier case dismissed
#Business News
September 27, 2017 / 11:39 AM / in 23 days

UK Business Secretary confident will be able to have Bombardier case dismissed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Greg Clark, Britain's Secretary of State for Business, arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Wednesday he was confident he would be able to have the U.S. anti-subsidy complaint against Bombardier dismissed.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday imposed a 220-percent duty on Canadian Bombardier’s CSeries jets, whose wings are made at a Belfast plant that is Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturing employer, following a complaint by Boeing.

The penalty will only take effect if the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) rules in Boeing’s favor.

“We’ve been working very closely with the Canadian government to make it clear that this is a complaint that is unjustified,” Clark told Sky TV.

“What needs to happen now by the trade commission is that they look to see whether there has been any detriment to Boeing,” he added.

“There hasn’t been because this aircraft does not compete with Boeing so we’re confident that we will be able to demonstrate that and have this case dismissed.”

Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden

