Delta says some CSeries deliveries will likely be Canadian imports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Thursday said it intends to take as many U.S.-made Bombardier (BBDb.TO) CSeries as possible, but at least some of its earlier deliveries will likely be Canadian imports due to contractual obligations on timing.

“We have contractual commitments to begin taking deliveries later this year and the (U.S. International Trade Commission) decision clears the way for Delta to accept deliveries in Canada as well,” Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said.