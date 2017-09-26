FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Embraer cheers U.S. decision on Bombardier subsidies
September 26, 2017 / 11:14 PM / 24 days ago

Brazil's Embraer cheers U.S. decision on Bombardier subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA cheered a decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday to slap preliminary anti-subsidy duties of 220 percent on CSeries jets made by Bombardier Inc after U.S. rival Boeing Co claimed the aircraft were unfairly subsidized by Canada.

The the E195-E2 commercial jet's first prototype is pictured in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Embraer said in an emailed statement that the U.S. decision reinforces Brazil’s argument before the World Trade Organization that Bombardier’s subsidies violate Canada’s trade obligations.

However, one aircraft industry source said the ruling was a mixed result for Embraer, since it might scare off airlines from buying its jets for fear of drawing similar trade reprisals.

Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Sandra Maler

