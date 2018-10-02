Britain in talks with Boeing for multi-billion pound air force contract: FT

(Reuters) - Britain has begun exclusive talks with planemaker Boeing Co (BA.N) for a multi-billion pound contract to replace its fleet of ageing surveillance aircraft for the Royal Air Force, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Signage for Boeing is seen on a trade pavilion at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The decision to move ahead with one potential supplier, expected to be confirmed ahead of a Nato conference this week, will likely spark a backlash from parts of the defence establishment as it has been done without a competitive process, according to the report.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters first reported in July that Britain's government was nearing a decision to buy four to six surveillance planes built by Boeing. (reut.rs/2IwUpgB)

The contract to replace its six ageing E-3D Sentry airborne early warning (AWACS) planes with a fleet of Boeing E-7 Wedgetail jets would, if confirmed, be worth over $1 billion, Reuters had reported, citing sources familiar with the plans.