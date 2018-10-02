FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 4:22 PM / in 27 minutes

Britain in talks with Boeing for multi-billion pound air force contract - FT

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain has begun exclusive talks with planemaker Boeing Co (BA.N) for a multi-billion pound contract to replace its fleet of ageing surveillance aircraft for the Royal Air Force, the Financial Times reported.

Signage for Boeing is seen on a trade pavilion at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The decision to move ahead with one potential supplier, expected to be confirmed ahead of a Nato conference this week, will likely spark a backlash from parts of the defense establishment as it has been done without a competitive process, according to the report.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

