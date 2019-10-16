Boeing CEO says 'fully supportive' of board's decision to split jobs: letter

FILE PHOTO: Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg speaks at the New York Economic club luncheon in New York City, New York, U.S., October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg told employees in a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday that he was “fully supportive” of the board’s decision to split his chairman and CEO roles, allowing him to focus on running the world’s largest planemaker.

Muilenburg also said the “division of labor” was the latest action taken by the board and senior company leaders to “strengthen Boeing’s governance and safety management processes” as it works to lift a safety ban on its money-spinning 737 MAX jetliner following deadly crashes.

“I’m accountable to you, our customers, the flying public and all of our stakeholders for delivering on this - and each of us carries our share of the responsibility,” Muilenburg said in the memo sent after the board’s decision.