July 13, 2018 / 6:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Boeing to incur charge related to sale of production facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Friday it would incur a charge of $124 million in the second quarter related to the sale of some production facilities to Spirit Aerosystems (SPR.N).

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the "What's Next?" conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

The announcement came after the Delaware Supreme Court ruled that the planemaker is not entitled to recover certain costs associated with the 2005 sale of its production facilities in Wichita, Kansas to Spirit.

The charge translates to 21 cents per share.

Boeing is expected to report second-quarter results on July 25. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $3.45 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

