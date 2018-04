LONDON (Reuters) - Boeing shares tumbled 7.2 percent in pre-market trading after China hit back at U.S. tariffs, announcing a raft of duties on key U.S. imports including aircraft.

The Boeing building is seen next to Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

According to Thomson Reuters data, shares in the aerospace firm last traded at 307 dollars, down from Tuesday’s closing price of 330.8 dollars.