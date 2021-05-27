Amazon, Microsoft, Google pursue $1 billion cloud deal with Boeing - The Information

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google are all involved in a bidding process to provide cloud services to planemaker Boeing, the Information reported on Thursday.
The multi-year deal is expected to be worth at least $1 billion over several years, the report said here, citing people familiar with the matter.
Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
