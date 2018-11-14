U.S. FAA launches high-priority probe of Boeing's safety analyses: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. aviation regulator has launched a high-priority probe of the safety analyses performed over the years by Boeing Co (BA.N), following the crash of a Lion Air jet in Indonesia last month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was reviewing details surrounding the safety data and conclusions the company previously provided to it as part of certifying 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 models, the WSJ reported.

The FAA and Boeing did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

A Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed on Oct. 29 minutes after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 189 people aboard.