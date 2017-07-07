FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Boeing delivers fewer planes in second quarter
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 7, 2017 / 3:20 PM / a month ago

Boeing delivers fewer planes in second quarter

1 Min Read

A Boeing 737 MAX is seen on the static display, before the opening of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France, June 16, 2017.Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Friday it delivered 183 jetliners in the second quarter, down from 199 a year earlier.

The company delivered 123 of its single-aisle 737s in the latest quarter, compared with 127 in the same period a year ago.

Deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners fell to 33 in the three months ended June, from 38.

The world's biggest planemaker is transitioning to a newer version of its most popular aircraft, the 737.

The company delivered the first 737 MAX, the latest version of the single-aisle jet, to Malaysia-based Malindo Air in May.

Boeing also said on Friday it booked total orders of 212 aircraft in the second quarter.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.