Boeing deliveries sink in first quarter after 737 MAX groundings

(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it handed over far fewer aircraft in the first quarter as the planemaker halted deliveries of its best-selling 737 MAX following the global grounding of the jets after two fatal crashes. Deliveries of the 737 planes fell to 89 in the first quarter from 132 a year earlier.

Total orders fell to 95 aircraft in the first quarter from 180 a year earlier. There were no new MAX orders in March.

