Boeing delivers 95 jets in first two months of 2019

A Boeing logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Boeing Co delivered 95 planes during January and February, two higher than a year earlier, with its best-selling 737 MAX jets accounting for nearly half of the deliveries.

The figures disclosed by the company on Tuesday come as a number of countries ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft following a deadly crash in Ethiopia on Sunday.

Boeing said it delivered 49 aircraft in February, unchanged from a year earlier. That figure reflects 32 deliveries of its bestselling 737 planes, including older versions, down from 35 last year.

Boeing, the world’s biggest planemaker, won 48 net orders during January and February, beating European rival Airbus SE, which did not report any wins and had 99 cancellations dominated by its widebody A350-900 aircraft and the superjumbo A380.

Airbus delivered 88 aircraft in the January-February period, up from 65 a year earlier.