April 10, 2018 / 3:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Boeing first quarter plane deliveries rise 9 percent, orders ahead of Airbus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co’s (BA.N) aircraft deliveries rose about 9 percent year-over-year in the first quarter as the world’s biggest planemaker benefited from higher demand for its best-selling single-aisle 737 jetliners.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing building is seen next to Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Chicago-based Boeing delivered 184 commercial aircraft in the quarter ended March, it said on Tuesday.

    Boeing booked 221 net new aircraft orders in the first quarter, well ahead of the 45 bagged by chief rival Airbus SE (AIR.PA) during the same period.

    Boeing adopted a new revenue accounting standard during the quarter, which reduced its backlog of unfilled orders by 66 to 5,835 aircraft.

    Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sai Sachin Ravikumar

