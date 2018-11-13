Boeing's October 737 deliveries up on strong demand

FILE PHOTO - The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, in this April 24, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) delivered 43 of its best-selling 737 single-aisle aircraft in October, up from 37 a year ago, helped by strong demand in a booming jet aircraft market and putting it on track for another year of record deliveries.

The planemaker’s total deliveries for the first 10 months of 2018 now stand at 625, up from 610 in the same period a year ago.

Boeing delivered a total of 57 aircraft in October, up from a 56 a year ago, despite a warning from Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith last week that deliveries for the month would be lower than normal while promising numbers would rebound in the final two months of the year.

Boeing is working through a recovery plan dealing with a combination of delays on fuselages, engines and other components, which created a production bottleneck at its Seattle-area plant this summer for the best-selling 737.

The company aims to deliver 810-815 planes in 2018, keeping it ahead of European rival Airbus SE (AIR.PA), which delivered 503 aircraft through September this year.

Shares of the planemaker were marginally up in premarket trading.