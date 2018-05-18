Boeing's foldable wingtip for new 777s gets approval

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) on Friday won approval from the U.S. regulator Federal Aviation Administration for the company’s new foldable wingtips for its latest 777 jets.

FILE PHOTO: A 777X banner is pictured above the 777 Wing Horizontal Build Line at Boeing's production facility in Everett, Washington, U.S. June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond/File Photo

The design, which will be incorporated in the world’s largest commercial planemaker’s Model 777-8 and 777-9 models, would allow the bigger wings to fit into the standard-sized airport parking space.

The feature will help reduce the wingspan to 212 feet from 235 feet when folded during ground operations.

Twin-engine, long-haul aircraft seating around 350 to 410 passengers is seen as the industry’s next big battle with both Boeing and rival Airbus (AIR.PA) competing for a potential market of several thousand.