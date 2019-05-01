FAA mandates changes to Boeing 787 Dreamliner

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Sydney International Airport in Australia, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

SEATTLE (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said it was mandating new flight control software and parts to Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner to address what it called an unsafe operating condition of certain products on the plane.

The FAA’s new airworthiness directive was prompted by a finding that certain areas in the 787’s tire and wheel “threat zones” could be susceptible to damage, resulting in the loss of braking and steering power on the ground at certain speeds.

The FAA said it requires installing hydraulic tubing, a pressure-operated check valve, and new flight control software.

Boeing did not immediately return requests for comment.