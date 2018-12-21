Boeing, Green Africa Airways commit for up to 100 737 MAX 8 aircraft

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) and Nigeria’s Green Africa Airways have committed for up to 100 737 MAX 8 aircraft, in a deal that carries a list price of $11.7 billion.

The deal is the largest aircraft agreement from Africa, and will be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website once finalized, Boeing said. bit.ly/2Bxa38z

The commitment is evenly split into 50 firm aircraft and 50 options, it added.

The 737 MAX 8 is the fastest-selling airplane in the Boeing fleet, accumulating more than 4,800 orders from over 100 customers worldwide.

Airlines in Africa will require 1,190 new airplanes as the continent boosts both intra-continental and intercontinental connectivity over the next couple of decades, Boeing said, citing its 20-year Commercial Market Outlook.