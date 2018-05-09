FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 5:49 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won't hurt 737 production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s (BA.N) chief executive said on Wednesday the company will ensure its 737 production will not be hurt after the U.S. revoked its license to sell jets to Iran Air and that none of the 737 aircraft it had expected to sell to Iran were in the backlog of orders.

The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the "What's Next?" conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Dennis Muilenburg, who spoke at a luncheon for the Economic Club in Washington, D.C., also said the company continues to make progress in its talks to buy Brazil’s Embraer (EMBR3.SA), adding the deal is not something Boeing “must do.”

