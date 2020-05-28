Business News
Airbus and Safran shares rise on Boeing cost cuts and 737 MAX restart

FILE PHOTO: An image of a Boeing 737-800 airliner is pictured on hangar doors at the Boeing Renton Factory as commercial airplane production resumes following a suspension of operations last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Renton, Washington, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in French aerospace companies Airbus (AIR.PA) and Safran (SAF.PA) rose on Thursday, buoyed by Boeing’s (BA.N) announcements of more cost-cutting measures and a restart to the production of the Boeing 737 MAX jet.

Safran was up 2.2% while Airbus rose 1.3% in early trading.

